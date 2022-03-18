FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are reminding residents that the ice on Lake Winnebago is not safe after a UTV fell through the ice and the parties involved could not be convinced to leave as they tried to recover the vehicle.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on March 17 around 7 p.m., crews were sent to the Garden Drive landing area for a report of a truck that went through the ice. Authorities found multiple people who were standing on the ice near the UTV that fell in through the ice.

The temperature at the time was reportedly 54 degrees. The depth of the water was around three to four feet.

The people involved were trying to get the UTV from the ice, and authorities were not able to convince them to leave the ice.

Fire/rescue personnel returned to service when they realized it was not a life-safety emergency. The sheriff’s department remained at the scene.

The UTV reportedly went through the ice in an area where there was no active crack and no visible hazards. Ice thickness is believed to be around eight inches, but officials say the ice has been significantly weakened.

Crews said the ice was ‘sagging’ under their feet as they made their way to the submerged vehicle.

Authorities ask residents to avoid recreation activities on Lake Winnebago.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.