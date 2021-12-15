COLEMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes north and southbound lanes on US 141 at the railroad crossing in Marinette County are closed due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the crash happened on US 141, just south of WIS 64 at the railroad crossings.

The crash is involving a train, and authorities say the crash is ‘major’. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says visibility is less than a couple of hundred feet.

Video & Photo courtesy of David Winther

The Wisconsin DOTsays a long-term detour is in place due to the train derailment. Below is the detour:

Southbound US 141 traffic will be directed off US 141 in Pound to westbound WIS 64, then take southbound Business US 141 to rejoin southbound US 141.

Northbound US 141 traffic will be directed onto Business US 141 in Coleman and take Business 141 northbound to WIS 64 eastbound to rejoin northbound US 141.

The timeframe to remove the train is unknown at this time.