MARINETTE, Wisc. (WJMN) – The latest ship from Lockheed Martin in Marinette, Wisconsin christened and launched a new ship into the Menominee river on Saturday.

Major General Marcia M. Anderson, USA (Ret.) christened Littoral Combat Ship LCS, the future USS Beloit, prior to its launch.

“Lockheed Martin is confident that the sailors of Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 29, the future USS Beloit, will play a critical role in supporting maritime security and deterrence. The LCS Freedom-variant, operationally deployed today, is an unmatched and highly adaptable warship, designed to outpace the growing threat of our adversaries and fulfill the dynamic missions of the U.S. Navy. Our team of more than 800 suppliers maintains a strong partnership with the U.S. Navy to add lethality and survivability enhancements to the highly capable and resilient LCS class.” – Steve Allen, Lockheed Martin vice president, Small Combatants and Ship Systems

LCS 29 is named for Beloit, Wisconsin, and the people who live there. It is the first ship to with the name Beloit. Engines for the Freedom-variant LCS are built in Beloit.

What is the Littoral Combat Ship?

According to Lockheed Martin: Unique among combat ships, LCS is deployed today for close-to-shore missions and is a growing and relevant part of the Navy’s fleet. In the last year, Freedom-variant Littoral Combat ships have supported the Navy on various missions including several counter-illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in narcotics seizures. Its speed, strength and versatility make it a critical tool to help sailors achieve their missions.Recently, the Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship for the first time has deployed to US 6th Fleet, as a measure of assurance for NATO allies and partners in Europe and Africa.

The release goes on to say: The Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship is a resilient, flexible warship, designed from the keel up to affordably take on new capabilities including advanced sensors, missiles and cutting-edge cyber systems. Its speed, strength and versatility make it a critical tool to help sailors achieve their missions. For more information, please visit www.lockheedmartin.com/lcs.