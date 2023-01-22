WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone.

The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook page, which shows the squad car nearly getting hit and the woman stopping shortly after.

Officers say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on January 21 on WIS 29 near Marathon, and that the driver, who is from Neenah, was headed toward Wausau.

The woman was found to be intoxicated and provided a preliminary breath sample of .29%, officers say.

Authorities also discovered that the woman was supposed to be caring for a family member’s child in Wausau and had allegedly left the child alone.

Officers responded to the home and “found the child ok.”

As a result of the incident, the woman was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated – 3rd Offense, and Neglecting a Child.

No other details were released.