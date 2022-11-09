(WFRV) – After Republican challenger Tim Michels conceded the election just after midnight, we presume that Governor Tony Evers will serve a second term.

According to Governor Evers’ campaign website, he is focused on doing the right thing for Wisconsin, and instead of focusing on what divides us, the former science teacher is committed to addressing rising costs, helping small businesses, and giving every kid in Wisconsin the education they deserve.

“Politics shouldn’t be diverse. We need to all work together to do what’s right for Wisconsin,” said Evers.

The campaign website also explains that Governor Evers also directed nearly a billion dollars to tens of thousands of small businesses and nearly half of the eligible farms to prevent layoffs and create new jobs.

“Being Governor of Wisconsin has been my great honor,” said Evers. “I’m a lifelong Wisconsinite. I’m proud of the work we’ve already done to move Wisconsin forward and bring people together.”

Evers defeated former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker by 1.1% back in 2018.