What I’m Supposed to Do: Door County radio personality makes connections over airwaves for more than 50 years

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Five days a week, Eddy Allen’s voice can be heard over WDOR airwaves across Door County.

“Basically I’m on the air from about 10:15 until 1 o clock, straight through, Monday through Friday,” Allen, who serves as President and General Manager of the radio station said.

He’s been on-air at WDOR for more than 50 years.

“I got out of high school in 1958,” Allen said, “so my last year in high school I was on air after school and on weekends. I started out as a disk jockey.”

The station was built by his father, Edward Allen Jr.

Groundbreaking of WDOR studios. Eddy Allen, Jr. is third to the right in the dark hat.

“My father started in the radio business in the 1920s in Chicago,” Allen explained. “Then he became a tourist up here, and then he got to know some people who said, ‘Well why don’t you build a radio station here and you don’t have to go back to Chicago every time?’ And that’s basically how it got started.”

After graduating high school, Allen served in Korea and attended school at UW Stevens Point.

He returned to WDOR fulltime in 1968.

“I think in growing up, I knew I wanted to be a part of the radio business,” Allen said.

It’s a dream he continues to live every day.

“I’ve gotten to know a lot of people, from top of the thumb, all the way down into Kewaunee County, and Washington Island, too,” he told Local 5.

On the day Local 5 visited the WDOR studios, Allen’s guest was Jon Jarosh, the Director of Communications and Public Relations for Destination Door County.

Jon Jarosh joins Eddy Allen, III in-studio

“We do a monthly talk show with Eddy with our organization to talk about what we have going on,” Jarosh said.

Allen’s a good person to go to to get the word out.

“He knows so much about our area and about Door County,” Jarosh said. “He’s like a treasure trove of knowledge when it comes to history, and just so many things about the county, and people have come to love his voice.”

After more than 50 years of his voice traveling over airwaves across Door County, Allen’s voice is how people recognize him.

“I can’t go anywhere without somebody saying, ‘Hi, how are you?’ and they call me by name, so many people that know me that I don’t know,” he said.

There’s a lot Allen’s known for but his favorite is being the voice of Door County baseball.

“What I’ve enjoyed the most is doing local baseball,” he said, “I got to be the play-by-play announcer for the Door County Baseball League.”

During the season, Allen broadcasts live from one game every Sunday.

More than 50 years into his career, Allen has no plans to stop: “Everybody asks me, ‘When are you going to retire?’ And I say, ‘When I have to. When my wife convinces me it’s time.'”