WI brewing company creates filibuster-themed beer, part of profits going to removing Sen. Johnson from office

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – A brewery in northern Wisconsin with a nearby population of just under 4,500 is using part of its profits to try to get state Senator Ron Johnson out of office.

The Minocqua Brewing Company which is a self-described brewer of ‘Progressivebeer’, has created a beer called ‘Filibuster Ale – Must be Quaffed before 2022’. The is a hazelnut brown ale with a colorful and politics-inspired label.

In the brewery’s Facebook post describing the label, the right side of the label features ‘filberts’ (which represents a hazelnut) wearing red ties and reportedly screaming and howling about the ‘Big Lie’ (referring to Donald Trump’s claim about the 2020 election) while a ‘Democratic donkey’ destroys the Republican playbook. In this case, the playbook represents the filibuster. It is also mentioned that the label is aspirational.

Photo courtesy of Minocqua Brewing Company

Anyone who purchases the beer or merchandise will indirectly contribute to the brewery’s super PAC. 5% of all of their brewery’s profits reportedly go towards removing Sen. Johnson from office and trying to replace him with a progressive candidate who will get rid of the filibuster.

Minocqua Brewing Company tells Local 5, they have raised over $200,000 from the super PAC and the owner has already spent over $100,000 of it on billboards and radio ads calling out Wisconsin Republicans.

The Filibuster Ale is scheduled to be on shelves across the state of Wisconsin anywhere from Superior all the way to Kenosha. A full list of locations can be found on Minocqua Brewing Company’s website.

The owner of the brewery also mentioned that all of their beers have been in high demand and they are doing their best to keep up with production.

Sen. Johnson hasn’t said yet whether he will seek a third term for the seat that is up in 2022. Multiple Democratic candidates have announced their campaign which includes a Milwaukee Bucks executive, a millennial leader and Wisconsin’s Lt. Governor.

Minocqua Brewing Company also brews other political-inspired beer including:

Biden Beer

‘la – A Vice Presidential Stout

Fair Maps IPA

Bernie Brew

Tammy Shandy

Evers Ale

Minocqua is just over 160 miles north of Green Bay.

A complete list of beers brewed by Minocqua Brewing Company can be found on their website.