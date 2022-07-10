MARINETTE COUNTY, Wisc. (WJMN) — Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Wisconsin man Saturday evening, according to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve.

Daniel E. Ertman, 53, of Oconto, Wisc., was not wearing a helmet when he was driving a motorcycle southbound on U.S. 41 just north of the Oconto County Line. Authorities said he was traveling “at a high rate of speed and passed several other vehicles” when he lost control of the bike and skidded down the highway.

Ertman landed on the shoulder of the road while his motorcycle continued on, coming to rest in a ditch. Ertman was pronounced dead at the scene by the assistant Marinette County medical examiner.

This is the third traffic fatality in Marinette County this year.