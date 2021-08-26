Wildfire smoke triggers Air Quality Advisory for the northern half of Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The northern half of Wisconsin will be impacted by the ongoing wildfires in Minnesota and Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park. Smoke from these wildfires will cause the air quality to potentially climb into the unhealthy category. The Wisconsin DNR has issued an air quality advisory until 12 a.m. Friday, August 27.
Sensitive groups include the elderly, children, and those with respiratory problems. These are the people who will have to be aware for Thursday. Others included within the advisory should avoid strenuous activities outside, according to the DNR.
The Greenwood fire in Northeast Minnesota began on August 15. This fire is located 15 miles southwest of Isabella, MN and it is contributing to some of the smoke in Wisconsin. A good portion of the smoke is also still coming from Canada and the west coast.
More rain chances and shifting wind directions will be in our forecast over the next several days which hopefully will work to clear Northeast Wisconsin out. Be sure to follow our forecast here.
