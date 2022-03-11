OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A local 6th grader in Oshkosh was recognized for his heroic efforts in saving his teacher’s life.

The Oshkosh Fire Department posted on their Facebook that a 6th grader at Martin Luther School in Oshkosh received the Stroke Hero Award from Aurora BayCare. Paxton apparently noticed that his teacher, Mr. Martin, was having a hard time communicating with his class.

The quick thinking of Paxton led him to notify another adult that something was wrong with Mr. Martin. Officials say that Mr. Martin was having a stroke, and Paxton saved his life.

Photo courtesy of Oshkosh Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Oshkosh Fire Department

Paxton was photographed holding his award with multiple people, including members of the Oshkosh Fire Department.