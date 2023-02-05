MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week.

According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m., making it almost exactly a week, down to the minute, since the first incident.

Officers say the suspect entered the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive and gave the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was mentioned or displayed.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, and officers are continuing the investigation.

No additional information was provided.