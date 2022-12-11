LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in northern Wisconsin tested positive for a contagious and fatal disease.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified of the positive Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) test result by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Wisconsin DNR

Officials say the deer that tested positive for CWD was located in Lincoln County, and as a result of this new detection, a baiting and feeding ban will go into effect for the county starting December 12.

This comes roughly at the same time that a second wild deer in Shawano County tested positive for CWD.

State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a farm-raised or free-roaming domestic or wild animal that tests positive for CWD.

Anyone harvesting deer in Lincoln County within 10 miles of the positive case are encouraged to have their deer tested, officials say.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein that affects the animal’s brain.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations and CWD in Wisconsin can be found here.