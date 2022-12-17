FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac County are welcoming a new K9 partner to the department, a two-year-old German Shepherd named Rip.

A Facebook post shared by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the addition of Rip will bring the department’s number of K9 teams on patrol to four.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say that Rip was born in Bulgaria, trained in Hungry, and was then transferred to Jessiffany Canine Services, LLC in Iron Ridge, Wisconsin.

Rip is trained in drug detection, tracking, article searches, and criminal apprehension.

We are truly appreciative of the community’s generosity and support of this program which remains fully donor funded. We will continue to share posts of their great work in detecting and removing drugs from our streets, apprehending criminals, and of course the hugs and scratches from kids and adults alike at community events. Please join us in welcoming K9 Rip to the Sheriff’s Office! Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

The new K9 will be partnered with Deputy Nate Birkholz, who has been a patrol deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office for four years, also serves on the Dive and Mobile Field Force teams.