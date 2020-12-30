Wisconsin DNR issues wastewater discharge permit to JCI/Tyco Facility

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reissued a permit to Johnson Controls Inc. and Tyco Fire Products, LP Facility that regulates industrial wastewater discharges.

The permit is to the Menominee River at One and Two Stanton Street in Marinette.

Discharges from the site include metal finishing wastewater, which is wastewater associated with the manufacturing of fire protection products and stormwater from roof drains.

With the permit, JCI/Tyco is required to follow several conditions in order to minimize contaminants like PFAS, arsenic and mercury from going into the Menominee River. They include:

A reduction in arsenic mass discharge limits of greater than 98%

Upgrade the existing groundwater treatment system to include the best available treatment technology for removal of arsenic and mercury, ensuring best possible quality of discharge

Abandon an existing underground storm sewer system that is susceptible to infiltration of contaminated groundwater, thereby eliminating discharge of untreated groundwater

Complete the diversion of treated process wastewater and treated groundwater to a single combined outfall

Complete the diversion of boiler blowdown and non-contact cooling water to the City of Marinette sanitary sewer system

Complete diversion of roof drain runoff to surface conveyance to eliminate potential for future infiltration of contaminated groundwater into underground sewers

With those actions, the DNR authorizes JCI/Tyco to discharge treated groundwater from their site, preventing an accumulation of contaminated groundwater within the containment walls and preventing the release of contaminants into the Menominee River.

In addition, JCI/Tyco has agreed to install treatment to remove certain PFAS to acceptable levels before discharge as a part of the upgrades to the existing groundwater treatment system located at the site.

You can read more about the continued clean up of the JCI/Tyco facility on the DNR website.

Latest Stories