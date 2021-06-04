Wisconsin DNR’s Go Wild License And Registration System Recognized For Ease Of Use

MADISON, Wisc. (WJMN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Go Wild License and registration system received recognition in two international award competitions.

The system received the 2021 Communicator Award of Distinction and a 2021 Gold Hermes Creative Award.

“We are excited that Go Wild has been recognized with these awards,” said Steven Little, DNR Assistant Deputy Secretary. “More importantly, we are pleased to provide a quick and easy online method for more people to enjoy Wisconsin’s outdoors – especially during this past year when the State’s natural resources provided thousands of people with much needed time outdoors together.”

The system was launched in 2016 to provide an easy-to-use online option for obtaining fishing and hunting licenses, register for safety education courses and manage their boats, ATVs and other off-road vehicles. Go Wild processed more than 1.8 million transactions online in 2020 alone.

“This past year demonstrated the increasing need to make government services accessible online,” said Nicole Randol, General Manager of NIC Wisconsin. “We look forward to continuing to partner with DNR on the Go Wild system to help people enjoy Wisconsin’s outdoor activities by making it even easier for them to buy licenses and register recreational vehicles online.”

The Academy of Interactive and Visual arts, an organization of professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts, oversees the Communicator Awards. Their goal is to embrace progress and the evolution of traditional and interactive media. 6,000 entries were submitted from the United States and internationally this year.

6,000 entries worldwide were also submitted to the Hermes Award this year. The award is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. It recognizes outstanding work in the industry and promotes the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. Approximately 20% of entries receive a Gold Award.

