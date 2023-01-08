OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday.

WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 9.

The closure is due to the installation of a second new gearbox on the north leaf span, officials say. Crews replaced the gearbox on the south leaf span last month following the discovery of worn components during a routine inspection in May 2022.

The two gearboxes are instrumental in opening and closing each span of the bridge.

Officials say the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11.

The timeframe for completion is weather-dependent and subject to change.