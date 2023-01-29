Termination of Employment on an office desk.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Briggs & Stratton has announced a ‘reduction in force’ at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, that will permanently layoff 166 employees throughout 2023.

According to a letter sent by Briggs & Stratton, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will be ending its entire Home Standby and Engine Component operations at its Briggs & Stratton Burleigh Plant in Wauwatosa.

The letter states that the permanent layoffs will begin on March 31, or during the 14-day period beginning on that date, with layoffs being completed roughly by January 31, 2024.

Here is the layoff schedule provided by Briggs & Stratton in the letter provided to the DWD:

53 employees will be laid off on March 31, 2023, or during the 14-day period beginning on that date

12 employees will be laid off on April 28, 2023, or during the 14-day period beginning on that date

2 employees will be laid off on May 26, 2023, or during the 14-day period beginning on that date

9 employees will be laid off on June 30, 2023, or during the 14-day period beginning on that date

28 employees will be laid off on July 28, 2023, or during the 14-day period beginning on that date

14 employees will be laid off on August 31, 2023, or during the 14-day period beginning on that date

2 employees will be laid off on September 29, 2023, or during the 14-day period beginning on that date

3 employees will be laid off on October 27, 2023, or during the 14-day period beginning on that date

4 employees will be laid off on November 30, 2023, or during the 14-day period beginning on that date

39 employees will be laid off on December 22, 2023, or during the 14-day period beginning on that date

Approximately 153 of the affected employees are represented by the United Steelworkers Local 2-232, officials say.

The letter also says affected non-union employees do not have ‘bumping rights.’

Briggs & Stratton is a global manufacturer of gasoline engines. Headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.