Wisconsin Humane Society welcomes nearly 75 animals from Texas after storms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After devastating storms in Texas, some animals had to be moved and have found their new homes here in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is welcoming close to 75 animals from Texas. 21 cats and kittens were welcomed on Thursday and 16 dogs on Saturday. They are expecting 35 more cats to arrive this week.

The group of animals were chosen to be sent to Wisconsin because they didn’t have owners looking for them and most were surrendered or in a shelter before the storm.

The animals are spread throughout Wisconsin – in the Green Bay, Milwaukee and Ozaukee Campuses and a few have already been adopted.

More animals will be placed on the adoption list after receiving medical and behavioral evaluations.

You can also check out the newest adoptable animals on the Wisconsin Humane Society website.