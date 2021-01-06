Wisconsin lawmakers comment on D.C. Capitol protests

Supporters of US President Donald Trump take over stands set up for the presidential inauguration as they protest at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation’s capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The protests at the U.S. Capitol in Washington have astounded many officials and some are urging protestors to stand down.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) tweeted that she was safe from the protest, but she thought the violence was disrespectful to the country all because of Trump’s lies, conspiracies’, and un-American attacks on our Democracy.

I am safe, but it's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 6, 2021

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) has also tweeted, urging protestors in or around the Capitol to respect law enforcement and peacefully leave. He also praised law enforcement in their professionalism and thanked them for their service, condemning all lawless activity.

The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 6, 2021

Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 6, 2021

Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) also spoke about the protests and says “America is witnessing an absolute banana republic in the United States Capitol right now” and asks Trump to call the protest off.

