RADISSON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was hospitalized after being stabbed at a northwest Wisconsin bar early Friday morning.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 8:00 a.m., deputies responded to a reported stabbing at the Get Hooked Bar in the Village of Radisson.

While en route to the scene, authorities learned that the alleged stabbing victim was able to flee from the bar to a residence next door, as the suspect remained inside the bar.

Law enforcement attempted to make contact with the suspect, who was identified as 31-year-old Mason C. Forest from the Village of Radisson but were unsuccessful.

That is when SWAT teams deployed chemical munitions into the establishment, and a short time later, with the assistance of a tactical robot, members of the SWAT team were able to take Forest into custody without further incident.

As for the victim, their name is being withheld, and the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office reports the extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Forest was arrested for the following:

First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Disorderly Conduct

He is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail, awaiting his initial court appearance. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

No additional details were provided.