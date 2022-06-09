LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old man from Wisconsin is facing 18 charges after authorities found drugs, guns and cash inside his 10’x10′ storage locker that was believed to be used as a pill press laboratory.
According to the La Crosse Police Department, on June 6 26-year-old Jade (Justice) Deeny was arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation. While searching Deeny’s residence, a lease contract was found for a storage unit in his name.
The following items were seized during the search warrants:
- 135.13 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors
- One pound of fentanyl (located next to Xanax station and most likely used in pills, according to authorities)
- One pound of counterfeit Adderall, but tested positive for methamphetamine
- 25.3 grams of methamphetamine pills
- 77 narcotic pills
- 250.7 grams of cocaine
- 524 grams of THC wax
- Four pounds of THC candies
- 212 grams of psilocybin infused chocolate
- Four handguns (two different high capacity magazines and one drum magazine with 51 rounds loaded in it)
- One rifle (603 rounds of .223 ammunition)
- 186 rounds 9mm, 198 rounds of .45 caliber
- $5,953 in cash
- Automated pill press with professional mixer
- 385 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax
- Thousands of USPS boxes ready to mail his product
Investigators found out the 10’x10′ storage unit was being used as a pill press laboratory and had all the ingredients to make Xanax. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is over $1,027,000.00.
Deeny is facing the following charges:
- Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place (two counts)
- Delivery of Cocaine 5-15 grams
- Delivery of Schedule IV Drug
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm (five counts)
- Possess w/Intent to Deliver Fentanyl >50 grams
- Possession w/Intent to Deliver THC >200 grams
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possess w/Intent to Deliver COcaine >40 grams
- Possession of Narcotic Drugs
- Possess with Intent to Deliver Meth >50 grams
- Possess with Intent to Deliver Schedule IV Drug
- Possess with Intent Psilocybin
- Possession of an Electric Weapon
Deeny also reportedly is a convicted felon who spend time in a North Carolina prison for drugs and guns. The incident is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.