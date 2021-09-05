Wisconsin man killed in crash involving ATV, dump truck

MARINETTE, Wisc. — A Neenah, Wisc. man was killed Saturday when he lost control of the ATV he was driving and crashed into a dump truck, according to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve.

Michael J. Goffard, 53, was driving the lead ATV in a group headed southbound on Caldron Falls Road near Camp Bird. As the ATV rounded the corner, it went left of the center line into the path of the dump truck which was headed northbound.

Goffard was thrown from the ATV, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the driver of the dump truck nor his minor passenger were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Sheriff Sauve said this is the sixth traffic fatality in the county in 2021.