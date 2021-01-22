Wisconsin officals discussing legal action against PFAS contaminators

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced he and his administration are preparing to take legal action against companies responsible for PFAS contamination.

The Governor, along with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, have asked the Department of the Administration to begin the selection of an outside law firm to help the state evaluate and pursue litigation against companies responsible.

“It is unacceptable and those companies responsible for the contamination of our land and water should be held accountable so we can move forward in cleaning up this pollution for the health and safety of our communities,” said Gov. Evers.

The Wisconsin PFAS Action Council, which was created by executive order, has helped address the issue of PFAS in the state. They created a PFAS Action Plan that includes 25 action items to tackle contaminations – one of which was pursuing legal action against corporations responsible.

Michigan, Ohio, New Hampshire and Vermont have already started legal action on possible companies responsible.

At this time, Wisconsin monitors nearly 50 sites across the state for PFAS contamination.