KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) - History has a way of repeating itself while art has a way of exposing the truth. In 1966, 13 Wisconsin high school students were in for the ride of their lives. One Milwaukee filmmaker is retelling their story.

"I was looking through materials in my garage one day and came across a box that said high school stuff. I opened it and found a copy of my high school newspaper, The King's Page. I looked at it and I saw this story about the kids from Kaukauna coming to Rufus King. This was in 2016. I looked at the date on the newspaper and it said 1966, and I said this was 50 years ago. This is a good story and I'm going to tell it," says Joanne Williams.