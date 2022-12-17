MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the individual who was identified as 27-year-old Morgan Littel. Littel reportedly had an outstanding warrant for a sixth-offense OWI.

He was taken to the Dane County Jail, where cocaine was found on his person. Littel was then booked on the new charges of Possession of Cocaine.

Court records show that Littel is scheduled to appear in court on December 20 for his preliminary hearing. Arrest records show that he was booked on December 12 at 9:37 p.m.

No additional information was provided.