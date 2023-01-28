MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old from Antigo received his sentence on Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Kelly Schultz received a 10-year prison sentence, which will be followed by 20 years of supervised release, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).

Schultz, who pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2022, was found by authorities to be posing as a teenage girl online to allegedly get a teenage boy to send him sexually explicit images in March 2017.

During the investigation, law enforcement seized around 150 CDs and DVDs from his residence which authorities say included “numerous images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

The sentencing judge stated that the 10-year sentence was warranted based on Schultz’s pattern of sex offenses against children.

No additional information was provided.