NOKOMIS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old man died in northern Wisconsin on Friday night after being thrown from his snowmobile while attempting to pass another at high speeds.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 11:10 p.m. on January 27 on Trail 51 near the intersection of CTH L and Heafford Road.

Deputies determined that the 41-year-old had overtaken another snowmobile ‘at a high rate of speed’ and was unable to navigate a curve in the trail.

The driver was thrown from the snowmobile and reportedly hit a fence post, authorities say.

Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nokomis Fire and first responders, Oneida County EMS, Tomahawk EMS, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

No additional information was provided.