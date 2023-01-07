(WFRV) – After more than three decades of dedicated service, the Master Trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) is calling it a career.

The Wisconsin State Patrol shared its sentiment for Master Trooper Allen Vick in a Facebook post to congratulate Vick on his retirement after 31.5 years of service.

Master Trooper Vick’s illustrious career began in the Southwest Region as an inspector in Dane County before he would eventually take assignment as a trooper in Juneau and Jefferson counties.

Vick began his career as a graduate of the 41st Recruit Class and ended it on top, after being awarded the WSP’s Trooper of the Year in 2021.

Prior to the WSP, Master Trooper Vick served in the United States Marine Corps for four years. Master Trooper Vick served in a number of capacities, training several hundred officers over his career as a field training officer, and firearms, scenario, and Radar/Laser/VASCAR Speed Detection Instructor. Thank you, Master Trooper Vick, for your service to the citizens of Wisconsin, and enjoy your well-deserved retirement! Wisconsin State Patrol

Congratulations, and thank you for your service, Master Trooper Vick.