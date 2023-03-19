MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 44-year-old from Menasha was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post on Saturday morning for OWI – Fourth Offense.
A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), states that just before 10 a.m. on March 18, a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a vehicle in the ditch near CTH MM and Clark Road.
When the Trooper arrived, he observed a person, later identified as Jesse D. Hoppe, sitting in the vehicle.
During the Trooper’s investigation, he observed indicators of impairment. Hoppe was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence – Fourth Offense following Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.
Hoppe was transported and released to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division.
The incident remains under investigation.