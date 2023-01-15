APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Quilt of Valor is honoring a remarkable woman in a unique way. The program is providing a quilt for Veteran LaNore Anderson. LaNore’s son says his mother is a hero and her sacrifices have inspired many near and far.

“The sacrifice that our mother made, she went to the University of Wisconsin, and it was her dream to go to school, but World War II broke out and she felt an obligation that someone from her family needed to serve the country,” said John Anderson, LaNore Anderson’s son.

99-year-old LaNore Anderson is receiving a Quilt of Valor for her service during World War II, Quilts of Valor program give handmade quilts to veterans as a symbol of comfort and love. LaNore’s son says serving the country runs in the family.

“We’re all very proud of her service to the country both my father and mother served during World War II, and they raised eight children,” said Anderson.

LaNore’s family joined her as she was awarded for her sacrifices, Anderson says watching his parents serve made a lasting impact on the entire family.

“It made us appreciate what they did for us, for the country, and taught us a lot about being good Americans,” stated Anderson.

On average, Quilt of Valor gives at least 2,000 quilts a month to those who served. District coordinator Cindy Grunert says America would not be the same without those receiving quilts.

“We do this to thank them for their services, without them we would not have the freedoms that we have today,” said Grunert.

LaNore will become 100 years old in June.