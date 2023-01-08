SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity.

The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants.

54 different teams packed the Inn to compete in the tournament to honor Kelly Van Ark.

Kelly’s daughter Kendra organized the event and spoke about what she hoped people will take away from the event.

“I am hoping to be together as a community, to support each other, lift each other up, especially when we’re down, to raise awareness and just help each other,” said Kendra Van Ark.

Organizers aren’t yet sure of how much money was raised during the event but do know the 50/50 raffle helped to raise roughly $1,300.