MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 58-year-old woman has died following a Monday afternoon house fire in Marinette, authorities say.

According to the Marinette Police Department, authorities were sent to the 1200 block of Logan Avenue just before 1:20 p.m. on June 5.

The 58-year-old, later identified as Susan M. Nielsen, was found inside the home and was later transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding agencies included the:

Marinette Police Department

Marinette Fire Department

Menominee Fire Department

Aurora Medical Center – Bay Area EMS

Marinette Emergency Rescue Squad

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office

Officials say that this is an ongoing investigation, but that the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious or criminal.

No additional details were provided.