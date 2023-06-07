MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 58-year-old woman has died following a Monday afternoon house fire in Marinette, authorities say.
According to the Marinette Police Department, authorities were sent to the 1200 block of Logan Avenue just before 1:20 p.m. on June 5.
The 58-year-old, later identified as Susan M. Nielsen, was found inside the home and was later transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Responding agencies included the:
- Marinette Police Department
- Marinette Fire Department
- Menominee Fire Department
- Aurora Medical Center – Bay Area EMS
- Marinette Emergency Rescue Squad
- Marinette County Sheriff’s Office
- Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office
Officials say that this is an ongoing investigation, but that the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious or criminal.
No additional details were provided.