OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh are investigating a stabbing incident that happened after a ‘physical altercation’ outside of a business that resulted in one woman being hospitalized.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the alleged stabbing happened at a business in the 800 block of Oregon Street just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers say that they were dispatched to a report of a woman being stabbed multiple times.

After an investigation, officers discovered that a physical altercation occurred between several people who reportedly knew each other and that a woman from Oshkosh was subsequently stabbed.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for what authorities are calling non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Vang at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5741. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

No other details were released at this time, Local 5 will provide an update for any new information that is provided.