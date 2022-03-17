EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – 1,400 people are expected to turn up for a world record shotski attempt in Eagle River, and the city approved the permits for the event, under a few conditions.

During a March 1 meeting of the Common Council of the City of Eagle River, a street closing/amplifying device/temporary sign permit for a world record shotski attempt was discussed. The event would reportedly be held on August 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Event organizers said they have an estimated commitment from 60 volunteers to set up and break down the event. Registration would happen at Shotskis bar and alcohol would reportedly not be sold before the event.

The proposed 1,350 participants would get a wristband that would show they were of age. Donated bottles of alcohol would be in plastic containers.

The owner of Yeti’s, Sara Cleereman, said they were against closing the road. The main reason was that it would impact their business if roads were closed.

The Council decided to not take any action on the permit application and added it to the March 8 meeting.

Local 5 obtained the meeting minutes for the March 8 meeting, and the event was approved to host the event contingent on the driveways for Yeti’s and Trig’s can stay open. It is also subject to agreement with the US Forest Service office and under the approval of the Eagle River Chief of Police at the time of the event.

Organizers tried to contact the owners of Yeti’s but were not able to get in touch with the proprietors. It was confirmed that the insurance company covering Shotskis that the coverage would include damage to any public or privately owned property.

When asked if this could be an annual event, Rick Reimer said that it is, but different locations may need to be considered in the future. Jeff Hyslop, the Mayor of Eagle City, said the event will be re-evaluated afterward to see if it’s a good fit for the city.

It was brought up that this event is a fundraiser for the community and is not meant to be a revenue generator for their business.

Concerned community members also reportedly sent emails because a Town of Lincoln business is holding an event that may interfere with the ability of Eagle River businesses to operate during the busiest time of the year.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office would be offering the City a deputy at no cost.

A ‘shotski’ is where multiple alcoholic shots are taken from multiple people off an actual ski. It appears that the current world record is in Breckenridge, where 1,320 people took shots of Breckenridge Distillery’s bourbon on 440 skis.