MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest.

According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.

When the officer entered the gas station to arrest the suspect for outstanding felony warrants, officers say that the man resisted arrest ‘with the help of a companion’ who was with him.

During the encounter, the officer was allegedly dragged for a short distance in the Kwik Trip parking lot by one of the suspects.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect who was initially spotted was arrested for his outstanding warrants. Officers say that he will be transferred to the Dane County Jail with additional charges following medical clearance.

The second suspect fled in a gray-colored sedan that was last seen leaving the Kwik Trip. He is currently at-large and this investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web.