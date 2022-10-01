GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary.

“What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.

Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago and travel there yearly to celebrate their anniversary. With Hurricane Ian striking the state of Florida, the couple found themselves stuck.

“We were supposed to fly out of Fort Myers tomorrow morning, but we can’t. Right now, we are traveling on Alligator Alley, and we are going across the states,” explained Cianciola.

Cianciola says he and his wife were in Naples, Florida when hurricane Ian hit, and they rushed to safety as soon as possible.

“We evacuated Sanibel Island Tuesday mid-day and got out; it was a ghost town already then. We were evacuated from our resort and were some of the last ones to drive across,” stated Cianciola.

The couple is now driving through the state of Florida and hoping to fly home from Fort Lauderdale.

“I am never going to complain about the cold again. If cold weather is all that we have to worry about that would be a good thing. We’re looking forward to getting home to Wisconsin,” said Cianciola.

The couple hopes to return home by the end of the week.