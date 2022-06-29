(WFRV) – Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher’s Twitter feed has been entered into evidence as part of the January 6th hearing.

On January 6, 2021, Rep. Gallagher tweeted a video from his office as the riot was happening, telling former President Donald Trump to “call this off”.

“This is bigger than you, it’s bigger than any member of Congress, it is about the United States of America. Which is more important that any politician. Call it off. It’s over.”

Tuesday marked the sixth public hearing hosted by the panel aimed at laying out the Trump campaign’s post-election actions toward various government institutions.