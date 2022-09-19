OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A sex offender from the City of Oshkosh was sentenced to ten years in prison for the distribution of child pornography.

Matheau P. Martinez, 38, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by Senior District Judge William Griesbach on September 16.

Between March and May of 2022, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Office of the FBI investigated the receipt and distribution of child pornography via BitTorrent file-sharing networks.

That investigation eventually led to the arrest of Martinez for possessing and distributing images and videos of child pornography.

At the time of his arrest, Martinez was a registrant with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program based on a 2014 conviction for causing mental harm to a child.

At the sentencing, Judge Griesbach noted the serious nature of the charge, the effect such crimes have on their victims, and the need for punishment.

Following his release from prison, Martinez will spend the remainder of his life on supervised release and will continue to be required to register as a sexual offender.