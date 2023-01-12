APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton native and known for his cleaning videos on his TikTok account ‘Clean That Up,’ Brandon Pleshek is scrubbing up homeless shelters for a local nonprofit, Pillars.

“They hold a really special place in my heart because they actually helped my wife and I get our first apartment, so when I found out they kind of needed help cleaning various areas, and they had some really satisfying cleans for me as well, I was so excited to be able to just kind of lend a hand,” said Pleshek.

He found his passion for cleaning by working for his family’s business Pioneer Builders and Carpet Care.

He began making TikTok videos during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he now has more than 2 million followers across his social media platforms.

Pleshek says, “I get a little nervous thinking that, that many people have seen me in my videos and heard my voice,” said Pleshek. “But it’s been a lot of fun to be able to help others and just kind of share my family’s knowledge of cleaning with the world.”

While he recognizes scrubbing your space may not always be a fun task, there are things you can do to make the experience more enjoyable, including listening to music.

“Everyone deserves a fresh, clean space. It’s great for living and your mental health,” Pleshek concluded.

Pleshek also says he hopes to eventually help out more people in need.