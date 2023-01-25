MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle.

In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.

Included in the post was a picture of the trooper’s radar, showing a speed of 101 mph.

Wisconsin State Patrol

Authorities say the driver was stopped and cited for speeding “with two child passengers aboard.”

REMINDER: Excessive speed is among the common factors in crashes. Drive for the conditions of the road. Wisconsin State Patrol

No additional information about the incident was provided.