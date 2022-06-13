(WFRV) – Following a crash between a vehicle and a semi, the Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that only certain vehicles can use crossovers.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook regarding an incident involving a crash with a semi-truck. Officials want drivers to know that only emergency and highway maintenance vehicles can use crossovers.

Everyone involved in the crash reportedly survived. Based on the picture and what the Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers about, the semi appeared to try and use a crossover which factored into the crash.

Drivers that miss an exit are advised to go to the next exit and use the off and on ramps, not the crossover.

There was no information on where the crash took place. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.