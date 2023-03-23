(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) has released startling numbers for the total number of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) convictions the dairy state experienced last year.

Authorities say Wisconsin saw nearly 23,000 OWI convictions throughout 2022.

“Operating a vehicle while impaired is not only dangerous, but also illegal,” WSP stated in a Facebook post.

Not only are OWIs dangerous to the driver and others, but the alarming statistic is just how often the act is likely to be repeated.

According to the WSP, one out of three people with OWIs on their driver records are repeat offenders.

OWI convictions also entail a hefty fine that can cost those convicted around $10,000. That cost includes fines, court costs, attorney fees, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing and repairs, and more.

Impaired driving prevention is Wisconsin State Patrol’s March Law of the Month.

Key statistics provided by WSP:

Someone is injured or killed in an impaired driving crash about every two hours in Wisconsin.

Preliminary data shows alcohol was involved in more than one-quarter of all traffic fatalities last year.

Drugged driving contributed to more than 1,800 crashes in 2022.

More information about the WSP’s March Law of the Month can be found here.