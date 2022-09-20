(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may see an increased police presence near railroad tracks as the Wisconsin State Patrol is participating in the largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in North America.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about an upcoming operation it will be participating in. Operation Clear Track is part of Rail Safety Week and includes officers from Wisconsin, the United States and Canada.

Rail Safety Week runs from September 19 to September 25.

This collaborative effort is reportedly the largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in North America. The campaign will focus on educating the public to save lives and make safe decisions around railroad tracks.

Officials want to remind drivers to cross train tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings and to never drive or walk around lowered crossing gates.

More information about Wisconsin statutes regarding trains can be found here.