(WFRV) – Plan on hitting the road this weekend? Well, the Wisconsin State Patrol wants to make sure motorists check tiedown straps before leaving.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted an image of a pontoon boat in the middle of a roadway on its Facebook. Officials are hoping drivers can avoid the ‘ope’ moment, by double-checking any tiedown straps.

In the picture, the boat is completely off the trailer, and there was no additional information provided.

This isn’t the first, and likely not the last, instance of a boat ending up in Wisconsin roadways. Back in October 2021, multiple boats were left on the road.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.