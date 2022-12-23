(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol had a busy Thursday, as the department was just shy of 150 motorist assists across a 12-hour period.

The Wisconsin State Patrol released some statistics regarding the number of calls for service between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. A winter storm is impacting most of the state of Wisconsin.

The following totals were provided:

143 Motorist Assists

87 Vehicle Runoffs

72 Crashes One fatal Nine with injuries

3 Hit and Run Crashes

The totals are cumulative and statewide.

There was no additional information provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.