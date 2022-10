CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice.

The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire.

Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue. It is not far away from Lake Michigan.

There was no information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries. The establishment’s Facebook page says the bar was built in 1815.