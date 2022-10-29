A phone camera lens is the main accessory needed to turn your smartphone into a professional-grade camera.

POLK, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with 27 felonies stemming from allegedly taking photos and videos of underage girls through a peephole while at his residence.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old’s charges include exposing a child to harmful material, invasion of privacy with a surveillance device, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

The pictures and videos of the ‘harmful material’ were reportedly captured over the past year.

Deputies say that the teen allegedly captured the material without the knowledge or consent of the victims through a peephole at his residence in the Town of Polk, while they were changing in a bathroom.

The release states that many of the suspect’s high school acquaintances would frequently swim at his house and the ‘victimization would occur while they were changing in or out of swimming attire.’

Back in September, Washington County Sheriff’s investigators received information from an acquaintance of the suspect who reported the incident. That same day Washington County investigators were able to take the 17-year-old into custody and perform a search warrant of his residence.

Deputies say that the teen cooperated with authorities and identified both the names and the number of victims, which is reported to be 12 victims from multiple different schools.

We ask that the community respect the privacy of these young victims and their families during this very emotional time. We, as an agency, would also like to express our gratitude for the courage and strength that the victims, as well as the person who brought this case to authorities, have shown over the past month. Washington County Sheriff’s Office

The investigation is active and ongoing, and authorities say that they were able to access another device that, unfortunately, could result in more victims being identified and the potential for more charges in the future.

Local 5 will continue to update this story when new details emerge.