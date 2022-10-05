WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from De Pere sped away from officers on two separate occasions after she was ‘suspiciously driving around neighborhoods’ in Wrightstown.

According to the Wrightstown Police Department, officers attempted to stop her vehicle near Wrightstown High School, when she sped away at speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour on Longwood Lane.

Due to the safety of people in the residential areas, officers stopped the pursuit. Authorities say that the vehicle was found again on Country Run Drive, taking off at high speeds for a second time.

The officer did not give chase but followed the last known direction of the vehicle at ‘normal patrol speeds.’

Shortly after, the vehicle was found crashed on Fair Road. The 17-year-old was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver faces charges that include Failing to Yield to Law Enforcement, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.

No other information was provided.