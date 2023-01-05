LUCK, Wis. (WFRV) – Sometimes, you get lucky, which stands true for one person who bought a winning lottery ticket in the Village of Luck.

According to a Facebook post from the Wisconsin Lottery, a $15.1 million MegaBucks jackpot winning ticket was sold in Luck, Wisconsin, for Wednesday’s drawing.

Luck, located in Polk County (western Wisconsin), has a population of just over 1,000 people.

“What are the odds of that,” said officials from the Wisconsin Lottery. “Congrats to our latest jackpot winner, and welcome to #WINsconsin.”

