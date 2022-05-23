(WFRV) – The first weekend in June has plenty to offer anyone who enjoys spending time outside.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced a Free Fishing Weekend and encourages organizations all across the state to host a fishing site on June 4-5.

During this event, all Wisconsin waters will be open to both residents and non-residents, with or without a fishing license.

The DNR is encouraging groups of all kinds to host this unique event, including fishing groups, civic groups, churches, and more. They also hope that organizers will consider a state park to host their event.

June 4-5 is Free Fun Weekend when state park admission fees and trail passes are also waived.

“Free Fishing Weekend is a great kick-off to the summer fishing season,” said DNR Angler Outreach Coordinator, Theresa Stabo. “We are excited to share the joy of fishing with people who have never fished before and reintroduce it to those who have taken a hiatus from the sport. The beautiful waters of Wisconsin in early summer are an ideal time and place to do that.”

Organizations that are hosting an event are expected to follow all fishing regulations, including size and bag limits, and species restrictions. Organizers can also borrow basic pan fishing gear for their event from one of 52 tackle loaner sites around the state.

Groups are asked to register their events with the DNR for additional promotion to the public.

The deadline to register is May 25.